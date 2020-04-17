LOOK: Kanye West gives GQ exclusive look inside his closet

In a series of interviews with Will Welch, West talks about the story behind his latest style obsession. He's been fond of blazers lately, where as hoodies and sweaters were (still are) his preference.

Here's a sneak peak into the trendsetter's closet for the campaign. He did tell us to wait till he gets his money right and starring on the cover of GQ Magazine May issue, Kanye West proves he's definitely got style.





Captured by Tyler Mitchell, the fashionista is wearing a cream jacket by British menswear label, Dunhill, floral jeans by Denim Tears X Levi's, Birkenstock shoes and Oliver Peoples sunglasses.





GQ GENIUS ✨ pic.twitter.com/4Mxy8j31ps — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 15, 2020





As much as he's got a fashion label of his own, Yeezy, that's doing great as well as designing and selling over a billion dollars worth of sneakers with Adidas, Kanye still likes wearing other brands. And on his obsession list at the moment is Dunhill, especially it's blazers.





GQ reports that during the shoot for this issue, West threw another Dunhill blazer on top of the one he was already wearing, a creamy, formal version in wool.









For the second look, the "Heartless" hitmaker went all black. He wore an OAMC shirt, New York Wear pants, Maison Margiela, Yeezy sneakers, still throwing shade with Oliver Peoples.





GQ GENIUS ✨ pic.twitter.com/AGQOiLlnDE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 15, 2020





For the last shoot he went ham with Yeezy. Still keeping the same New York Wear pants, he paired them with a Yeezy blue sweater and a black Yeezy bomber jacket, completing the looks with Wells Lamont gloves and an Ikepod watch.



