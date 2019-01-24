Anesu Chogugudza won the Sun Met 2017 best-dressed male. Picture: Supplied.

This coming weekend is predicted an extravaganza with The Sun Met taking place on Saturday at Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town.



The Sun Met is Africa's Richest Race Day, where racing enthusiasts and fashionistas meet to experience world-class horse racing entertainment, and equestrian-inspired elegance, meaning, you have to dress up and look the part.





While some people have long prepared their outfits, others are still trying to pull something together - but worry not because model and fashion influencer, Anesu Chogugudza has a last minute style guide on how to look dapper at this highly anticipated event.





The suit





At these events you have to make a powerful statement and what better way than wearing a bright suit? Go for a colour like blue or orange and remember, slim fit always wins.





A bright slim fit suit is a good choice for leaving a powerful statement. Picture: Supplied.





Accessories





Add sparkle to your outfit with stylish accessories. A wristwatch, tie or lapel pin and sunglasses will definitely help to enure you stand out.





Accessories add spark to the outfit, don't leave them out. Picture: Supplied.





Shoes





Step out like a boss and go for classy yet comfortable shoes. If your trousers are ankle-length a monk strap with colourful socks is the plug. With full-length trousers, go for leather shoes and colourful socks.





Monk strap with bright socks are a good combo, do try it out. Picture: Supplied.





For ticket purchases and more information about The Sun Met 2019, visit www.sunmet.co.za.



