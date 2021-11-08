LOOK: Mzansi, you have a new Mr South Africa and his name is Ntando Lurwengu
On Saturday, Mr South Africa hosted a pageant finale at the Houghton Hotel in Joburg, and Ntando Lurwengu was crowned Mr SA 2021.
The 23-year old BCom graduate was the youngest amongst the 75 contestants who entered the competition.
Hailing from Claremont, in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Lurwengu thanked God for his title and everyone who supported him throughout the journey.
“Firstly, I’d like to give God the glory for this title. Congratulations to the two gentlemen beside me, @stephbtb @thehulkproject_antonsiebert. Gentlemen, thank you for being a part of this journey. I have learnt and will continue to learn so much from the two of you and your contribution to @mr.southafrica_official.
“This is not the end but only the beginning of us taking the brand to the next level during our reign and going out and doing what we said we were going to do in making an uplifting difference in the lives of others in our beautiful country South Africa. Thank you to every person who supported me and encouraged me throughout this journey. Without your love, support and encouragement, this wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.
On how he would use his influence as Mr SA, Lurwengu said he wants to focus on providing resources for school children, starting with those in Grade 1.
“My goal and cause during my reign as Mr South Africa and beyond will be to create a means of access to resources for children as early as Grade 1. To have access to the same or similar educational opportunities I had, which have resulted in access to economic opportunities which can enable one not only to improve their lives but that of others as well. For if you can influence the mind of a child, you can influence the future. The work towards making that reality starts now.”
Steph Jansen Van Vuuren won the first runner-up while Anton Siebert took the second runner up.