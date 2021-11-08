LOOK: Mzansi, you have a new Mr South Africa and his name is Ntando Lurwengu

On Saturday, Mr South Africa hosted a pageant finale at the Houghton Hotel in Joburg, and Ntando Lurwengu was crowned Mr SA 2021. The 23-year old BCom graduate was the youngest amongst the 75 contestants who entered the competition.

Hailing from Claremont, in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Lurwengu thanked God for his title and everyone who supported him throughout the journey. "Firstly, I'd like to give God the glory for this title. Congratulations to the two gentlemen beside me, @stephbtb @thehulkproject_antonsiebert. Gentlemen, thank you for being a part of this journey. I have learnt and will continue to learn so much from the two of you and your contribution to @mr.southafrica_official. "This is not the end but only the beginning of us taking the brand to the next level during our reign and going out and doing what we said we were going to do in making an uplifting difference in the lives of others in our beautiful country South Africa. Thank you to every person who supported me and encouraged me throughout this journey. Without your love, support and encouragement, this wouldn't have been possible," he said.