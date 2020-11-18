Look of the week: Casual cool for guys

They say guys have it so easy when it comes to fashion. Yet some of them still manage to get it horribly wrong.

With summer on our doorstep, guys can no longer hide under baggy jerseys and old tracksuit pants. Even the bulge-revealing grey sweatpants, that usually gets the ladies all hot under the collar, doesn’t make the “cool guy” list in the sweltering heat.

And just because it’s hot it doesn’t mean you can throw on a vest, shorts and flip-flops. Well, CAN do that, but by putting just a bit of effort into your look you can go from zero to casually cool hero in a flash.

Hot summer days allow for endless outdoor activities. From lazing at the pool, soaking up the sun on the beach days or get-togethers for drinks and braai.

Here are a few tips on how to get that summer ready look.