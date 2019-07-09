The Imprint show at SAMW Fashion Week. (Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo)

This weekend fashion designers, media, models and fashionistas gathered at the new KPMG Skyscraper building in Cape Town city center for the Spring/Summer 2020 Menswear Fashion Week. Regardless of the fact that it was a typically gloomy Cape Town winter’s day, cold and wet, it didn’t deter fashion lovers from coming out to support local fashion designers.

The small venue gave the gathering an intimate feel where attendees could mingle and chat about the designers, the shows and the happenings in the fashion industry.

The raw industrial interior created an ideal backdrop for the collections which varied from laidback luxe leisure to evening chic.

On the runway, we saw a sea of vibrant prints, designs ranging from formal to casual street style and models varying from young to old.

Masa Mara, Throwaway Twenty, Imprint and Good Good Good, are just a few of the designers who showed on the day.

There were looks from various designers that made me sit up and take note. Here are the looks that caught my eye.

Good Good Good: This brand is where function meets fashion. I love this oversize jacket with baggy pants featuring utility pockets. The wearable and unisex design made from a good quality fabric in neutral tones makes for a great addition to any wardrobe.

Good Good Good. (Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo)

Masa Mara: 90’s leisure wear meets Africa is how I would describe these three looks. Bold prints and edgy designs give these retro-inspired designs a modern feel.

Masa Mara. (Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo)

JReason: Nigerian label, JReason, presented a collection that featured the most exquisite fabrics. These high waist pants in shimmering aqua green-blue fabric with tassel details on the pockets are the perfect pants for a hot summer night.

JReason. (Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo)

Imprint: The king of print didn’t disappoint with a collection of monochrome as well as bold geometric prints. Mzukisi manages to play prints up against each other with visual ease. This cropped jacket and flared bottom pants will rock this summer.

Imprint. (Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo)

XM Creations: Design duo, Mawande Mbawuli and Xolani Magadla, showed a collection of relaxed fits, solid colours and feminine prints. This piece combines bright orange with dainty pale blue and white flamingo print. The deconstructed collar adds a relaxed feel.