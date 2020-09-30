LOOK: Rafael Nadal drips in R16.9m watch at French Open

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rafael Nadal fans were stunned to find out the price of the watch he was wearing on court at the French Open. Taking to the court at Roland Garros on Monday, Nadal was dripping in a Nike outfit. For the first round, he wore baby-blue shorts with a matching T-shirt, as well as pink headband and wristbands. But that’s not what caught the attention of his fans, it was the Richard Mille watch, named the RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal. View this post on Instagram Reconciling lightness and resistance has always been our challenge in developing timepieces for @rafaelnadal. Weighing in at just 30 grams including the strap, the RM 27-04 is no exception to this rule. #RichardMille #Rafa 📸 @philippelouzon A post shared by Richard Mille (@richardmille) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:30am PDT The flashy time piece reportedly costs $1 000 500 (about R16.9 million), and there are only 50 available in the world. Now, I’m sure you understand that this is not an ordinary statement piece. It is an item specially designed to commemorate the long-term partnership between the sports star and the watch brand.

“This new model fits in perfectly with the previous watch collections created for the Spanish champion. It is unique in more ways than one, as it also marks the 10th anniversary of the partnership between Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille,” read a statement by Richard Mille.

What makes this watch stand out from the previous collections is that its baseplate and bridges are crafted from grade 5 titanium, a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy. It also has a micro-blasted string mesh formed from a single woven steel cable measuring just 0.27mm in diameter and held in place by two turnbuckles with a 5N gold PVD (coating) treatment.

About his partnership with the brand, Nadal said: " Ever since our partnership started, I’ve always had the feeling I’m still playing tennis without a watch on my wrist. It’s pretty unique! Today, wearing them has become part of my sporting routine, and I couldn’t do without them."

The French Open runs until October 11.