LifestyleStyle & BeautyMen
The late Samson Mthombeni. Picture: Twitter.
The late Samson Mthombeni. Picture: Twitter.

LOOK: South African men celebrate the life of Samson Mthombeni

By Lifestyle reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

XiTsonga music extraordinaire, Samson Mthombeni left a remarkable legacy and South African men pride themselves in celebrating the life of the 'Shinengana'
hitmaker. 

The musician who passed away on April 5 at Nwaxinyamani village outside Giyani in Limpopo is remembered by many South Africans who enjoy traditional Tsonga music. Mthombeni was 75 years old when he died. 


Men have taken it upon themselves to start a Samson Mthombeni challenge where they wear nceka/shawl and nceka/headwrap just as Mthombeni did. 


Some even made videos in XiTsonga gear while dancing to Mthombeni's tunes. 

Share this article:

Related Articles