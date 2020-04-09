LOOK: South African men celebrate the life of Samson Mthombeni
My father, MJ The Man, recorded with the late #SamsonMthombeni in 2006 for an album that had some of the legends of Xitsonga Music. They had been friends till his death. He tells me the old man was loving and full of humour @AldrinSampear #POWERTalk @ProfTinyiko @MkhariGiven pic.twitter.com/Z84jjOdtTK— Trevor Hlungwani (@mjtrevor1) April 9, 2020
And there's one from MJ The Man, a long time friend of the old man @ProfTinyiko @JamesBigjam @Bohani21 @Djbrianrikhotso @Enghumbhini @NyukisaDw @CapricornFM #SamsonMthombeniChallenge #RIP @Munghana pic.twitter.com/dUWkjmurmM— Trevor Hlungwani (@mjtrevor1) April 7, 2020
#SamsonMthombeniChallenge accepted. Samson Mthombeni, a legacy never to be forgotten pic.twitter.com/zzeO1UfIsd— Christo (@ChristoThurston) April 7, 2020
I tried my best @Enghumbhini @MkhariGiven @Makashule @ProfTinyiko #SamsonMthombeniChallenge pic.twitter.com/g6nnroLhVO— Bongani Baloyi (@BonganiBaloyiEM) April 8, 2020
Testing, one-two-one-two. @ 10— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) April 8, 2020
I think, my dad would be proud. Unfortunately, can't go see him like this. But all that energy goes on air.#SamsonMthombeniChallenge pic.twitter.com/g7TlxdteTEMthombeni will be buried on Saturday, April 11 and the ceremony will be private as the family has to abide by the lockdown regulations when holding the funeral service.