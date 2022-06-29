LOOK: The dapper side of Teko Modise

One thing I’ve realised about athletes is that they may be sweaty on the pitch, but once they get off, they unlock their dapper side and you’d swear they were professional models. Former football star Teko Modise is one of the most well-dressed athletes in South Africa.

I remember in his prime when he was still playing for Orlando Pirates, he was untouchable and undeniably one of my favourites. By then, I was a football supporter because my father has always been a fan, and he convinced me to support Pirates, which I did until I grew up and realised what a whack team it is and gave up liking football altogether. As a person who follows fashion, I’ve noticed that Modise serves his Instagram followers with nothing but the hottest fashion looks.

When it comes to formal clothes, he never misses because he is usually dressed by Relevance for Men, a brand owned by Tshepo Tsala. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONA👑 (@therealtekomodise) His suits are never baggy, always well-tailored and clean. Another thing about Modise is that he likes detailing. It doesn’t have to be loud, just minimal.

