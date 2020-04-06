Man style Monday: The stylish side of Kay Sibiya

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Familiar to our screens, Kay Sibiya is one of those guys who not only looks good in front of the camera, but can also dress the part.

He's got such dope style - it even reflects on his son - Kion.

Sibiya entered the entertainment industry via modelling and started showing his other talents when he featured on the SABC 1 magazine show ‘Sunday Chillaz’ and shot to fame when he played the role of Ayanda Mdletshe on ‘Uzalo', a local drama on the national broadcaster.





He's been successful and has landed other major roles, playing Blaze on 'Agent', a Netflix drama that's currently playing also on the national broadcaster.





On the hiccups he's had Sibiya said "The biggest challenge I have faced throughout my career is people not believing in me. I was never a model but somehow, I got a lot of modelling gigs. It was then that I got into presenting and then into acting. I feel like people initially thought I was just a pretty face or that I got the gig because of my modelling career rather than my talent. Proving people wrong over the years and being consistent and improving in my craft is how I overcame it. It’s been a challenge and a joy."





That's not all. On and off-screen, Sibiya is always stylish and here's some of his hottest looks.





In shirts





Whether it's floral and patterns, man just enjoys his shirts and they suit him.













Denim





He eats jean-to-jean. That's it! Even when he and the mother of his child, Judie Kama were on the cover of Mammas and Papas whilst expecting Kion, they wore all denim.





Cav the swag.





How you eat jean-to-jean.













Suited





Of course we had to look at his suits or what would be the point of this article? We wrap it with the looks where Sibiya is in his nasty clean suits, talking about the pine-striped, fine shawl lapel, the peaks, as well as the bright checks.





Too clean.





Pictures: Instagram



