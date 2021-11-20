Manscaping tips every man should know

There is no other word in the world of men's grooming other than manscaping that conjures such varied emotions. While thoughts on the topic range wildly, you may be left wondering what exactly is manscaping. To put it plainly, it’s a routine whereby men remove body hair. The ways of manscaping, too, are changing. A few years ago, waxing chest hair was unheard of. These days, modern men are going for a more natural look with neatly trimmed hair.

Expert Suraj Chaudhari shares vital manscaping tips, techniques and ideas on men's body hair removal. A smooth chest process One of the most hotly contested areas where a man could remove body hair is the chest. Earlier, in the 1990s, it was fashionable for a man to have a hairy chest. But, as time moved on, the masculine regime for body care transitioned and gave birth to having a clean Schwarzenegger-like chest.

For a seamless cut-free shave of your chest, it is advised to apply a pre-shaving oil or solution before going for the hair removal spree. To keep your chest all-time groomed, you need to do it once a month. Pick a body trimmer that is designed for body trimming and don't settle for an ordinary beard trimmer which is designed for facial hair. For convenience, do it in front of a mirror and swiftly trim your chest, lower neck, shoulders and naval region. Using a dedicated blade

Men generally tend to be careless when it comes to manscaping. Some men think of using separate blades as wastage and over-preparation. They couldn’t be more wrong. It is necessary to use a different blade for specific parts of the body. Always keep a separate razor, especially down there since it's a sensitive area, and you probably don't want anything to go wrong. Also, make sure the razors are always clean of dust or dirt. Using razors seems obvious but it is time-consuming and might cut yourself. Do it when the water is running Friction should be regulated while cleaning the delicate parts of your body. Prefer to conduct manscaping under a shower or after you have bathed. This will moisturise and soften the skin. It will also help prevent itchiness caused by minute hair follicles sticking to your skin.