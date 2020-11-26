Michael B Jordan wants to open OnlyFans account to fund barber school

Named People's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B Jordan has announced his plans to join OnlyFans. His decision to do so lies in him wanting to raise funds for a barber school. When he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Black Panther star teased fans by sharing his interest in joining the platform. He also warned fans not to get too excited about what he might post on there. During a topic on facial hair, he hinted that if he were to open an OnlyFans account, his content will focus on his moustache.

"I never had time to sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that.

“So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could grow,” said Jordan.

He also revealed that he’s given his moustache its name.

"His name is Murphy.

“We call him Murph for short.

“Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild,” he sad.

If Jordan opens the adult entertainment platform, he’ll be joining the likes of other celebrities such as Tyga, who caused a stir when pictures from the account were leaked.

There is also model Blac Chyna, who charges fans $50 (more than R750) a month to gain access to her OnlyFans page, which has a few foot fetish videos on it.

Rappers, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also have the accounts.

They use them to promote their music videos, which feature scenes of them twerking.