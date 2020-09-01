Mr SA 2020 finalist goes to Hollywood

Model and actor Kenneth Bongolo is making waves while he vies for the Mr South Africa 2020 crown.

The Mr SA top 30 contestant is travelling to New York after being selected by 33andMe Talent Agency to be part of a remarkable photoshoot at Times Square.

Not only that, but he has also been invited to attend one of the largest model and talent conventions in the world: the International Modelling & Talent Association (IMTA) in Los Angeles.

About being invited to showcase his talent on the international stage, Bongolo said: “I was given this tremendous opportunity out of many others by the IMTA founder and scout Joey Hunter to represent South Africa in the United States in January 2021. I will be able to showcase my multi-talents in front of international scouts and over 300 agents.”

He added: “It is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to get callbacks to obtain a contract that enables me to become an internationally well-known actor and model."