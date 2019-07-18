The new RS 9.8 sneaker. Picture: Supplied.
Hip hopper Nasty C has collaborated with Puma for the new RS 9.8 sneaker pack. 

RS 9.8, the kicks that enter new realms with its aerodynamic simplicity, is inspired by new frontiers and galaxies. 

The name comes from 9.8 m/s 2 - the  approximate speed of gravitational acceleration near the Earth’s surface. 

Stepping on them with the new  RS 9.8 sneaker. Picture: Supplied. 

Just as the speed of an object  falling freely here increases by about 9.8 meters per second every second, the sneakers powered with  PUMA’s Running System technology adds much-needed momentum to a new, fashionable silhouette.

WATCH: Nasty C wearing the new RS 9.8 sneaker


"Adding a fresh streak to street style, the sneaker is imagined with a textile upper decked with  suede and leather overlays. With a light weight PU midsole reinvented to create unique, space-inspired  spheres, the sole is built to provide adequate cushioning. 

Pulling together elements from various models  in the RS Family including super comfy sock liners and RS foam, the first iteration drops in PUMA White – High Risk Red colourway for men and PUMA White – Teal Green colourway for women."

Africa's coolest kid, Nasty C. Picture: Supplied. 

The RS 9.8 sneaker is retailing at R1 599 and can be purchased at PUMA, Sportscene, The Cross Trainer, The Office, Superbalist, Side Step, Jack Lemkus and selected retailers starting July 20.