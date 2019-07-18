Hip hopper Nasty C has collaborated with Puma for the new RS 9.8 sneaker pack.





The name comes from 9.8 m/s 2 - the approximate speed of gravitational acceleration near the Earth’s surface.





Stepping on them with the new RS 9.8 sneaker. Picture: Supplied.





Just as the speed of an object falling freely here increases by about 9.8 meters per second every second, the sneakers powered with PUMA’s Running System technology adds much-needed momentum to a new, fashionable silhouette.





WATCH: Nasty C wearing the new RS 9.8 sneaker









"Adding a fresh streak to street style, the sneaker is imagined with a textile upper decked with suede and leather overlays. With a light weight PU midsole reinvented to create unique, space-inspired spheres, the sole is built to provide adequate cushioning.

Pulling together elements from various models in the RS Family including super comfy sock liners and RS foam, the first iteration drops in PUMA White – High Risk Red colourway for men and PUMA White – Teal Green colourway for women."

Africa's coolest kid, Nasty C. Picture: Supplied.

The RS 9.8 sneaker is retailing at R1 599 and can be purchased at PUMA, Sportscene, The Cross Trainer, The Office, Superbalist, Side Step, Jack Lemkus and selected retailers starting July 20.

RS 9.8, the kicks that enter new realms with its aerodynamic simplicity, is inspired by new frontiers and galaxies.