Online trolls choose violence and take a swipe at Prince Harry’s ’dirty’ feet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE internet is a strange place. Just as soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their exciting baby announcement with a stunning black-and-white photograph of the couple sharing a tender moment, the online community pounced. The photo, which was taken by Meghan’s long-time photographer friend Misan Harriman, was meant to be evocative of a couple in love and in awe of the new life that they had created. Instead, online users chose to concentrate on Harry’s feet - his “dirty” feet to be precise. Here's a beautiful picture of Harry and Meghan and incredible news for Archie getting a brother. 💞 pic.twitter.com/GLyGkLGlCr — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) February 14, 2021 Because no matter how hard you try to live in the beauty of the moment, a whole online community will rain on your proverbial parade by discussing the state of your feet and making that thread go viral. One user accused the British royal of being disrespectful by showing off the soles of his feet, while another told him to “buy some shoes and put them away”.

But Prince Harry isn’t in any of these countries, he’s in California, he’s free to do as he pleases. So if he feels it appropriate to show his feet, that’s his decision. https://t.co/uA4adEfuHq — ✌🏻️☮ (@eDgE_oF_gLoRy21) February 15, 2021

Hilarious

What a photo, it's got that whole L.A hippy vibe going on

We are so carefree and fake happy

Although to be honest all I can see are Harry's feet but on the other hand I am grateful Megs had the decency to cover up her unattractive feet — Lottie (@Loretta61505338) February 15, 2021

I’m not into feet myself but couldn’t help thinking about your filthy folks when I saw that photo of Prince Harry and Meghan they released to announce the pregnancy. — boybondage (@boybondage) February 15, 2021

Despite the uproar, many came out in defence of the 36-year-old duke, telling others to mind their business.

OMG. Seriously. Jesus Christ he's going to be a Dad again. Who cares about Harry's feet — Brian Morris (@chitown_bri) February 15, 2021

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne, but the Sussexes have not yet released information on the gender or due date.

Baby Sussex will be the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th or 11th great-grandchild, depending on whether he or she arrives before or after Zara Tindall's baby, which is also due in 2021, the Daily Mail reported.

A royal spokesperson said: "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."

This will be the couple’s second child, and the news comes a month after they sadly announced they had suffered a miscarriage in July. They are parents to 21-month-old Archie.