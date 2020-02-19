PICS: How the gentlemen smashed their outfits at the BRIT Awards









Burna Boy was one of the best dressed at the Brits 2020. Picture: Instagram.

On Tuesday night, the world witnessed the 40th BRIT Awards which took place at the O2 Arena in London. The Brits are an award ceremony that celebrate the British Phonographic pop music, giving a nod to those who do exceptionally well in the pop music industry.



This year's host Jack Whitehall wore a blue shawl lapel suit that matched his eyes. What was special about the Brits was that it was the gentlemen who wore best at this year's ceremony; they came dressed for the show.

View this post on Instagram New show. Me, @lizzobeeating and @harrystyles travelling around the world in a camper van. @brits #BRITs A post shared by Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) on Feb 18, 2020 at 4:32pm PST





On the red carpet, Harry Styles wore a brown suit, white shirt, purple cardigan and trixi rose shoes with white socks underneath before changing into a yellow suit and purple sheer shirt from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2020 collection.









Africa's very own Burna Boy also came through with the drip as he stood out in a black suit and a blue puffy jacket.









However, we did see some bad fashion and it came from the ladies. Billie Eilish proved that you can have all the money but zero style. She wore Burberry from head to toe and still looked like she wasn't red carpet ready.









Also, we understand that Lizzo is a whole snack but that Moschino chocolate dress didn't cut it. It was just too busy for our liking.







