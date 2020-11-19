Playboy Fragrances responds after pictures of Katlego Maboe in their branding trend online

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Katlego Maboe continues to be the talk of the town but the cheating scandal seems to be yesterday’s news. This time, the focus is the beleaguered presenter’s link to an old Playboy Fragrances campaign. The brand has responded by distancing itself from the “Expresso Show” star, who remains suspended from the show. It’s not photoshopped but the picture is part of a campaign that’s been running since November 2019.



Katlego Maboe has been the face of Playboy Signature collection since 2019. These posters have been in stores for just as long. https://t.co/7cpAWvKQJM pic.twitter.com/ITnSFGcqyo — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 17, 2020 Speaking to IOL Lifestyle, Daniela Els, spokesperson for Playboy Fragrances, said the images seen on social media were old and had been removed from retailers. She said: “We have been saddened to hear of the allegations made against Mr Katlego Maboe.

“Mr Maboe previously worked with Playboy Signature Collection in the capacity of brand ambassador, which ended at the end of August 2020.

“The Playboy brand is one of many brands within the Amka Products stable, a proudly South African family-owned business that places values, morals and spirituality above commercial ambitions. We hope that the allegations are investigated and the matter is resolved.”

She added: “We are aware of an image circulating on social media showing an image of Mr Maboe with our branding taken in a retail environment. This promotional item is out of date and has been removed.”

Maboe’s woes began last month when a video of him in which his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller accuses him of cheating on her, went viral on social media.

In the video, Muller also alleged that Maboe physically abused her and infected her with an STD.

Shortly afterwards, OutSurance decided to remove Maboe, whose contract as a brand ambassador with them was fulfilled, from all their current adverts.