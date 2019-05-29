Britain’s Prince William. (Reuters)

Prince William should take pills to halt his baldness, claims Hollywood star Rob Lowe. Lowe, 55, said the prince’s receding hairline was a ‘traumatic experience’ and joked that British men ‘set a low bar’ when it comes to their appearance.

Britain's Prince William. (Picture: Reuter)

Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. (Picture: Reuters)

The actor, who found fame in 1980s movies such as St Elmo’s Fire and went on to star in The West Wing on TV, said during an interview with the Daily Telegraph: ‘Can we talk about William? The future king of your country let himself lose his hair.’

Actor Rob Lowe. (Picture: Reuters)

Lowe, who stars in new ITV drama Wild Bill, said the prince, 36, should take measures to prevent any more hair loss.

‘There’s a pill!’ he said. ‘The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having that stuff mainlined into my veins. And that’s what I did for the next 30 years.’

