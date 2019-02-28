Academy Award winner, Rami Malek. (Picture: Reuters)

The 37-year-old actor - who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on Sunday (24.02.19) - is known for his flawless complexion, but A-List beauty expert Marissa Machado revealed that the star simply uses a "daily moisturiser" to keep his skin in check. Speaking to UK GQ magazine, Marissa said: "His off duty routine is very minimal. It's as simple as applying a light wax to his damp hair and a daily moisturiser and eye cream I've provided him with."

Beauty expert Marissa Machado with Rami Malek. (Picture: Instagram)

And to make sure Malek's skin is Oscar-ready, he goes with "daily moisturising to keep his face hydrated always".

Marissa - who has also worked with Nick and Joe Jonas, Joe Alwyn and Zachary Levi - admitted that to get his glowing Oscars look, she used products to help her achieve a sunkissed glow, and a "folded tissue" to dab away any "excess shine".

She added: "Rami's skin is a beautiful olive hue, but with the winter months it's important for me to keep it hydrated and also to even out the tone. The EX1 and Kosas products I used at the 2019 Oscars helped do that, creating the natural feeling of warm, sun-kissed skin by evening out the skin and giving it a very natural-looking finish.

"I just really love to have his skin glowing and warm - I never want him to look washed out. EX1 is really great for skin tones like his. The pigments in the concealer and the powder are spot-on matches for him, making his skin look fresh and even.

"At the end, I used a folded tissue (in lieu of blotting papers) to dab any excess shine and sweatiness away. It's way more discreet and easy versus blotting papers."