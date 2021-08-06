Skepta partners with Diesel as new face of ‘Only The Brave’ fragrance franchise

British rapper and songwriter Skepta has partnered with Diesel as the new face of ‘Only The Brave’ fragrance franchise. The brand believes Skepta is a perfect fit for the ’Only The Brave’ fragrance franchise because he’s a charismatic, inspiring leader, a pioneer and a hard worker who uses his voice to take a stand.

“The ‘Only The Brave’ franchise gives a shout-out to all men who dare to share their sound to take a stand. There are a million ways to be brave, but one voice can be enough to make a difference,” reads a statement by the brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) To incorporate his love for music with beautiful scents, Skepta has a signature fragrance “Sound Of The Brave”. The new fragrance that celebrates music with its top notes of juniper smoothed out by lemon essence. The new #SoundOfTheBrave fragrance joins the #OnlyTheBrave collection.