The rise of aesthetic surgery among men

When the lockdown started in 2020, there was a rise in aesthetic surgery worldwide. Many people spent time researching, and those who could afford did go for surgery and had smooth healing since most of us were indoors.

Recently, we’ve seen a rising demand amongst men for medical aesthetic procedures. More men are looking for treatments to help them look and feel younger.

Dr Bruce Lelala, a plastic surgeon at The Specialist Laser and Cosmetic Institute, revealed that men have the same desire for a natural yet youthful appearance as women.

However, they are perhaps driven by different goals – such as a changing and more competitive workplace that increasingly values youth and appearances.

“Many of these men are vigorous and take pride in their appearance and want to look their best. Unfortunately, in their younger years, some men may have not worried about their skin-care regime. Or protecting themselves from the sun and potentially age poorly, when compared to women – developing wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and signs of environmental damage at an earlier age,” he said.