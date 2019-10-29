The SneAKA sells out in 10 minutes













Brian Jackson, brand activation manager at Reebok South Africa, expressed his excitement at #TheSneAKA selling out so quickly, with fans desperate to get their feet into a pair written "Supa Mega" in bold.





Proud to announce that my collaboration with @reebokclassics will drop on October the 26th . many years in the making .. #TheSneAKA 🇿🇦 ... From AFRICA, to the WORLD 🌍 pic.twitter.com/cge11yA9Y1 — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2019





“This collaboration is two years in the making, and both Reebok and AKA have poured an unprecedented amount of passion, determination and devotion into the project. The brand has partnered with celebrities in other countries like the US with great success, but this is the first time we have done it with a South African artist.





"We were a bit unsure about how South Africans would respond, but we needn’t have worried; we are blown away by the overwhelmingly positive response from Reebok fans," said Jackson.





AKA has also gifted his friends with the SneAKA, including Tshepi Vundla, Da Les, Nomoozlie, Tony Montana, Siya Kolisi, Thando Thabethe, Kim Jayde, and Fikile Mbalula- naming but a few.





I FELL IN LOVE WITH THE MPAHLAS™️ pic.twitter.com/D8mbie2tJC — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2019





In other news, AKA's multiple singles have also reached diamond and platinum status.