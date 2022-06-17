The spa may just be what the doctor ordered as more men realise the importance of self-care

I was having a conversation with my friend about what he thinks about spa treatments. He pleasantly surprised me when he said that a spa treatment isn’t something that should be associated with just a girls’ getaway type of thing.

“We have a lot going on in our lives, you need that alone time to unwind and shut the world out,” he told me. “Personally, I have never been but its something that I am looking forward to doing, perhaps alone or with my wife,” he said. Booking your spouse or father a spa treatment for Father’s Day may just be a gift that they need, considering that men also need to take care of themselves.

Rioma Cominelli (founder of La Vita Spa and director of First Loyalty Plus) claims that many men are beginning to recognise the proven benefits that spas provide, and are frequenting them more and more to reap the benefits. “Spa treatments date back to ancient times and were recognised then already for their healing and rejuvenation qualities. Given the frenzied pace of our modern world, coupled with the stresses and strains that constitute our daily lives, we owe it to ourselves to take a break every now and then, and simply switch off,” said Cominelli. While there are many ways to unwind, a spa day not only relaxes but also pampers you. If you don't like doing things alone, plan a spa day with a friend or your tribe for the ultimate pick-me-up. Better yet, why not schedule a relaxing couples session with your partner?

“It's the ideal time to unwind together and indulge,” says Cominelli. Here are five great reasons to go right ahead and book that much-needed spa day: Happy hormones

Spa treatments improve your mental health and relieve stress: Nobody leaves a spa feeling stressed and grumpy! A spa day is, by definition, intended to improve your mood, calm your mind, release stress, and reduce aches and pains, while boosting your feelings of happiness and well-being through the release of a flood of happy hormones (serotonin and dopamine). Removes toxins from your body:

Just as we cut out anything toxic from our lives, you must do the same by taking care of your well-being. When you're stressed, you're more likely to retain water and have low energy levels; however, when you relax, your body is more easily able to eliminate harmful toxins. As a result, your immune system is strengthened, assisting your body in fighting illness and infection. Increases blood flow and circulation:

Massages increase blood flow and circulation, which helps the lymphatic system rid the body of any excess fluids that may have built up. Relieves pain: If you suffer from regular headaches or muscular aches and pains, a massage can help you get rid of painful “knots” to reduce and manage your symptoms.

Enhances your sleep quality: Sleep deprivation can lead to a variety of problems, including depression and anxiety. A spa day will ensure that you are physically and mentally prepared for a restful night's sleep, which will help your body regenerate. You want to dent your pocket as a result of me time , but if you look out for special deals or sign up for a loyalty programme like First Loyalty Plus (given that you get 20% off all standard spa treatments from selected venues), they can be surprisingly affordable.