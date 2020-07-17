LifestyleStyle & BeautyMen
Taking to socials, @beeancaabels brought the Willy Washer to Twitter's attention. Picture: @beeancaabels/Twitter
The Willy Washer gives whole new meaning to soap on a rope

Nothing gets past Twitter. Whether it's celebrity scandal, throwing shade at an influencer or just general gossip, Twitter detectives are always one step ahead, trying to piece the puzzle together.

So imagine the conversation that erupted when one eagle-eyed online user posted an image of what appeared to be a gimmicky version of soap on a rope?

Taking to socials, @beeancaabels brought the Willy Washer to Twitter's attention. Captioning the post "WFT Spar" with a smiley face, the ring-shaped soap looks more like a torture device than something meant to work up a lather.

What followed were many questions like: At Which Spar did she see it? What is the price? And is it really one size for all?

With the tag line "a clean willy is a happy willy", we'll, we're guessing it's exact use.

The novelty gift is a cheeky twist on a classic gift, according to local online retailer Nifty Gifts, which also stocks the product. 

The post certainly brought out the funny side, with many tweeps wondering if the "one size fits most" claim really is the case.

