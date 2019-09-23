Six of the Best Dressed Men 2019. The other four winners were not available to pick up their prizes. Haig Club Clubman x GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019 held at the Crystal Court, Mall of Africa, Waterfall City. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA).

What a glamorous night it was on Saturday, September 21 when GQ hosted their annually best-dressed men of the year awards.



Held at the The Mall of Africa, the GQ Best Dressed 2019 saw the men looking dapper on the blue carpet.





Most of them dressed GQ-smart for the event that celebrates men who know how to step out in style.





The top 10 best-dressed men in South Africa are:









Jake Micheal Singer





Deji Dada









Gemean Taylor









Kat Sinivasan









Tshego Koke









DJ Tira









Kwesta









Don De Sal





Daniela Sher





Nic Van Graan









The GQ best dressed men of year ended on a high note, with live performances from artist including Dj Tira, who was also named the best dressed man of the year.