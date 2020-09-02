'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic is launching his own underwear line

But he rose to worldwide prominence earlier this year when he featured in the hit Netflix documentary 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.

In April, Joe signed a six-month deal with Odaingerous and released his first collection in May, which proved to be a hit with consumers, selling out on the day of its launch.

Meanwhile, the 'Tiger King' zoo has closed permanently.

Owner Jeff Lowe recently revealed that the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park - which became famous thanks to the Netflix series - has shut its doors for good and will become a "private film set for 'Tiger King'-related television content for cable and streaming services".

In a post on Facebook, Jeff hit out at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

He wrote: "Do the the permanent closure of the Wynnewood Zoo, I'm forfeiting my USDA exhibitors license.

"The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me.

"Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods. In the State of Oklahoma, exotic animal ownership is perfectly legal (sic)."