Tips for men starting their make-up journey

Make-up on men is no longer only reserved for actors on set. Nay, it is the answer to covering up blemishes in everyday life; get this, its for both women and men. Skincare and beauty products are no longer the terrain of women’s stuff. Make-up has evolved and grow towards mainstream, heterosexual men of late.

Picking the right products for a skin type is not an easy feat. Many a time, it is trial and error. To make things even further complicated, various textures for a single product type are available e.g. foundation is available in a liquid, cream, powder, and other mediums. If one wants to embark on the make-up journey— or assist your significant other to commence on this path— check out our essential tips below. First things first: Subtleness is key, because less is more. Clichéd, but true nonetheless.

The three fundamentals of basic make-up application

Primer After attempting the first step of applying make-up, cleanse and moisturise the face. This is the first actual step. But skincare is not the focus here. Primer is the first step towards a flawless look. Everything colour comes later.

Primer is a base applied to the skin before applying make-up to allow for the perfect surface area for make-up products to hold onto, hereby triggering a lasting effect. Foundation This is the beginning of it all. As the name suggests, it is the foundation of the entire look. Everything follows hereafter.

It may be trial and error at the start. For this reason, avoid purchasing products recommended to you by acquaintances. Foundations differ from person to person as skin varies, what may be great for one person could be entirely different for another. Coverage Besides make-up having a variety of textures, three primary formula types are available for the desired coverage. They are:

-Light This is if you want a more natural look, the popular and desires “no make-up look”. Often referred to as sheer, this type of coverage comprises a lower percentage of pigment. It covers pores perfectly for attaining an even-toned look. Because of its thin layer, it does not cover up blemishes such as black/white heads, birthmarks, and acne-produced spots, hence the ‘no make-up look’ is best with light-weight foundations.

This foundation is perfect for everyday use, irrespective of activities planned on the day from a kids’ birthday party or study session at the library to events such as weddings and work functions. Examples: BB creams and tinted moisturisers. -Medium

This type is perfect for all-round use. Depending on the look one fancies, application can be for a lighter, breathable look or for fuller coverage. It is right in the middle, so it is naturally the easier option to go with if one desires a varied looks on different days. -Full

Full coverage produces a cleaner and fuller look. This is to say that every blemish and pore is fully covered. Full coverage is an ideal look for photographs. To lessen its weight, add moisturising cream to attain a sheer look. Finish

Depending on your skin type or look that you’re going for, foundation is offered in matte or dewy form. Matte is perfect for oily skin. It builds a smooth and sleek look that is powdery. Matte is often described as velvety. Dewy is infused with oils and is perfect for dry skin. It creates a hydrating and radiant look.

Application To apply make-up, you need a sponge or brush. You may use both these techniques by applying the product with a brush and blending it with a sponge. Note that both these also come in various forms. It is important to note that applying foundation is more effective by patting or dabbing it onto the skin as opposed to rubbing it in.

Concealer Concealer, as the name implies, conceals. After make-up application, concealer may be used to further cover dark areas on the face, such as eye bags, hyper-pigmentation, and those produced by blemishes. Concealers, too, come in different coverage levels and various tones.

Similar to foundation — yet on the thicker side — its purpose is to blur further imperfections that the former did not cover up. In a brighter shade, lighter than one’s skin, it can be used as a highlighter; in darker shade it can be used to contour. These three methods form the basis of a flawless look. Then comes the other pieces that further build a look such as a balm, eye-liner, or guyliner, bronzer, and blush.