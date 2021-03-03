Tips on how guys can craft a minimalist skincare routine and still achieve optimal results

One way to maintain order and a sense of calm during this time is to simplify as many aspects of our lives as possible. Having to work, exercise and live in the same space all day is challenging. Keeping things simple can helped deal with the chaos that being at home all day brings. Minimalism, in all aspects of our lives, is all the rage right now. People are spring cleaning their homes, wardrobes, desk space, and looking for opportunities to simplify. So it’s not surprising that people are now opting to even simplify their skincare and grooming. Less products. Less stuff to clutter your bathroom space.

But can a minimalist approach to skincare still be effective?

“Yes, absolutely,” says Themba Ndlovu from leading male skincare brand Clere For Men.

“However, just as in all aspects of a minimalist lifestyle, care and consideration is needed when it comes to looking after your skin.”

It’s well known that skin concerns or disorders can affect your self-image, relationships, and work life, but it’s never too late to develop a skin care routine, no matter how simple. Working to solve skin concerns, if any, gives you some control over them and helps you build confidence.

In fact, recent research out of Karlstad University in Sweden found that men, from the ages 15 to 45, are taking control of their appearance and hygiene and embracing ideas of self-care. Men are buying products to solve skin issues and boost self-esteem.

Ndlovu shares three useful tips on how to craft a minimalist skincare routine and still achieve optimal results:

Wash your skin twice a day

Start and end each day with a clean slate. Just like a minimalist room looks and feels the best when everything is clean and organised, so will your skin when you take a few minutes to remove the dirt and oil.

Moisturise for protection in the morning

After washing your face in the morning, it’s always a good idea to apply a moisturiser to help protect your skin for the day ahead. Moisture loss is one of the most common signs of ageing. As you get older, your skin loses its ability to retain water giving it a wrinkled, worn out appearance. A moisturiser like Clere For Men will help hydrate, soothe, and rejuvenate your skin for up to 48 hours, this way you’ll look and feel good.

Moisturise for restoration in the evening

You’ll need to hydrate your skin again in the evening after a shower or bath. A nourishing product that promotes hydration is ideal.