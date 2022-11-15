Want to know how Mr SA is chosen? These are the judges’ requirements

On December 10, one of the 10 men will be crowned at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg.

So what will the judges be looking out for on the night?

“We never look for a carbon copy of previous titleholders. Each winner is as unique as their focus for the year of their reign. We do, however, look at standard qualities such as their charity focuses, and what initiatives they are involved in and would like to work on,” said the Mr South Africa representative.

“Essentially, we look for a well-rounded model male. This translates into their public speaking ability, ambassadorship and humanitarian qualities, as well as how they aim to set a positive male role model example to younger South Africans.”