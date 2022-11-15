Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Want to know how Mr SA is chosen? These are the judges’ requirements

The Top 10 Mr South Africa finalists. Picture: Instagram

Published 4h ago

Last week the Mr South Africa organisation announced the top 10 finalists.

On December 10, one of the 10 men will be crowned at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg.

So what will the judges be looking out for on the night?

“We never look for a carbon copy of previous titleholders. Each winner is as unique as their focus for the year of their reign. We do, however, look at standard qualities such as their charity focuses, and what initiatives they are involved in and would like to work on,” said the Mr South Africa representative.

“Essentially, we look for a well-rounded model male. This translates into their public speaking ability, ambassadorship and humanitarian qualities, as well as how they aim to set a positive male role model example to younger South Africans.”

Mr South Africa started as a once-off competition in 1988 and has since become an annual event. The brand was acquired by the new brand director in 2018.

“The brand has seen significant growth over the years with more public awareness and interest. We are blessed to have brand partners who have been with us for years as well as new partners joining us every year.”

For those wanting to enter next year, here’s what you need to know.

Entries open online at the beginning of each year and can usually be submitted through the Mr South Africa website. Those wanting to enter must:

  • Be over the age of 21.
  • Hold valid South African citizenship.
  • Reside in South Africa during the competition period.
  • Have no criminal record.
  • A strong focus on one or more charity initiatives within South Africa.
  • Maintain a positive and healthy lifestyle.

Here are this year’s top 10 finalists.

