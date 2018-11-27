The new John Craig store. Picture: Supplied.



Giant menswear brand, John Craig recently opened two stores in Gauteng, Centurion Mall and Mall of the South.

The opening of the stores also marks as the launch of their new collection where Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani and celebrated comedian Dimpie Dimpopo, are the ambassadors for the brand.





John Craig's brand ambassadors, Dimpie Dimpopo and Gabriel Temudzani. Picture: Supplied.





For this season, the brand is once again reinvigorating its latest range, incorporating fresh and clean elements for summer that are noticeable yet affordable to reach new, smart and modern men.





The summer 2019 collection takes another turn, moving towards more casual wear that is worn by the youth without outcasting the mature market.





WATCH: Inside the new John Craig store Mall of the South





“These bold moves have led to perhaps one of the most successful turnaround strategies implemented in a retail environment in recent times, as John Craig’s exciting new product range and effective marketing plan has seen the company boost sales and get back on the growth path.

“We needed complete alignment between our product, marketing and our sales force. We enhanced our stores and changed our imagery. We’ve introduced new offerings, and by fixing all of that we have had the confidence to open all these new stores,” says Managing Director, Lily Moreira.





Elegant shoes at John Craig store.





It focuses on the dapper gentleman who likes to maintain an air of professionalism and instinctively accessorise by adding finishing touches like caps, sunglasses and cross-body carriers to the season’s cyclical fashion trend, reminiscent of the ’80s and ’90s.





John Craig managed to introduce six new stores in just three months and after its seven-decade-long drive of success, the brand now has 106 stores nationwide. Visit www.johncraig.co.za to locate a store near you.



