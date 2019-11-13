WATCH: John Legend named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019









The 40-year-old singer told the publication: "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure." Picture: AP John Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2019. The 'All of Me' hitmaker has been handed the annual honour by the US publication and admitted it's "not fair" that he replaced last year's honouree, 'Luther' star Idris Elba, as he doesn't consider himself as "sexy" as the 47-year-old hunk, and admitted it's "a lot of pressure". The 40-year-old singer told the publication: "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!" The 'Ordinary People' also admitted he's "so proud" of his success, which has earned him EGOT status - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony - and to have a wife like Chrissy Teigen and two children, Luna, three, and Miles, 17 months, who he feels "so connected to".

He said: "I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I'm so in love with and so connected to.

"I'm also so proud of my career.

"I love writing songs and performing on stage.

"I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I'm pretty at ease with myself now!"

Chrissy posted a hilarious reaction to the news on Twitter, she quipped: "my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! (sic)"

In February, John said he wanted to crowned Sexiest Man Alive after finding out his fellow 'The Voice' coaches were both awarded the honour.

The 'La La Land' star brought up the fact that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have received the title during an episode of the talent show.

He said: "I realise I'm the only man up here that hasn't won Sexiest Man Alive.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

"I feel like if I'm on 'The Voice', that means I'm gonna get it."

Blake - who is in a relationship with Gwen Stefani - was given the accolade in 2017, whilst the Maroon 5 frontman claimed the title in 2013.

John said he wanted to extend his title to "EGOTSMA" status.

Adam joked: "That's the EGOTSMA."

The 'Sugar' hitmaker also quipped that he wouldn't want a Tony, a theatre accolade.

He said: "That's so much better. Are you kidding me? I don't want a Tony."

And country star Blake agreed: "I don't want to go to one of those shows to get one of those things. The parking's horrible, the backstage is cramped, you can't get a drink. It's much more convenient to just go for Sexiest Man Alive."



