WATCH: Sexiest Man Alive: John Krasinski tops the list, but Benny Blanco… we have questions

People magazine announced actor-writer-director John Krasinski as the “Sexiest Man Alive 2024” on Tuesday night during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He joked in an interview with People magazine that he’s hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home.

He takes the title from last year’s winner, Patrick Dempsey. Krasinski, 45, told People that his immediate reaction to the honour was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.

He rose to fame playing the floppy-haired, nerdy Jim on the U.S. version of the mockumentary “The Office,” and went on to play the lead character in Amazon’s “Jack Ryan”. Few inclusions have caused as much reactions when People announced Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, made the 2024 list, who was described as “redefining masculinity while embracing chivalry”. Benny Blanco for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024 issue. pic.twitter.com/kMR1pR90wf

