Freddie Mercury. (Picture: Instagram)

The American denim manufacturer is launching a limited-edition Queen-inspired collection in homage to the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury which coincides with the release of the movie. Wrangler - who produced the iconic pair of jeans that Mercury wore during Queen's 1985 Live Aid performance - was created in collaboration with music lifestyle brand Lyric Culture and ranges from $39 (£30) to $159 (£121).

The range includes a range of jeans, t-shirts, and jackets emblazoned with lyrics from some of the legendary band's biggest hits such as 'Don't Stop Me Now', 'We Are the Champions' and 'Killer Queen'.

Speaking to Billboard, Jenni Broyles - Vice President and General Manager of Wrangler - said: "Since 1947 we've partnered with legendary recording artists, supported music festivals and events all around, and for us, we view both music and our brand as a connector.

"We've been on the likes of George Strait and Garth Brooks, but we've also been on the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Lady Gaga.

"Our brand has stood the test of time, and has been on the backs of music legends throughout the entirety of our seventy-three-year history."

the biopic stars Rami Malek as the charismatic frontman and Lucy Boynton as Freddie's long-time friend and former fiancée Mary Austin and Lucy admitted that while shooting the film Rami became "a stranger" after adopting the star's signature style and look.

Speaking about the feeling Freddie was actually stood there with them, she said: "Yeah, totally, until you see Rami Malek in the makeup trailer at the end of the day without everything and it's like there's a stranger on our set. And then you come to work and it's Freddie, and it's like, well, that's a person I know."