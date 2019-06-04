

We are halfway through the year and it’s the perfect time to rejuvenate both your body and soul. In Cape Town we are spoiled for choice when it comes to spas, aesthetic clinics and beauty parlors, offering the latest technology in beauty and aesthetics. I recently visited the latest addition to the beauty scene Meraki Aesthetics that is situated at the trendy Battery Park, at Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

Founded by Leigh O'Connell and Nadine Adams the Meraki offers a calm and stress-free environment. The space is sparsely decorated and is built in accordance with the Green Star Office Tool, and prides itself on having a minimal impact on the environment. “The products used in our practice contain no ingredients that contaminate water for recycling and we heat our water individually when needed so that we don’t waste this valuable resource waiting for it to run hot." explains O'Connell. Meraki is a strictly no plastic bottle or straw environment... single-use items are highly discouraged.



When it comes to facial products, they like their products the way they like their beauty routine, uncomplicated and effective.

“We believe that science and nature go together like cake and chocolate, we believe in proven scientific results and we believe in not adding any unnecessary ingredients or routines to our lives. If we don’t personally use it, see results and love it, then it won’t make our team," adds Adams.

Review

Facial: Since the beauty industry is obsessed with everything collagen, I had a 90 minute collagen rejuvenation treatment (R950). My main skin concern is dryness and collagen increases skin hydration, among other benefits. The results were immediate, my face looked visibly hydrated afterwards. It also felt soft and supple.

Massage: The 45-minute hot stone therapy massage (R580) was very relaxing and rejuvenating... I felt so light afterwards.



Overall experience: The salon offers a variety of treatments, from advanced facial treatments to massages, waxing, manicures and pedicures, catering for both males and females.The therapist is available to answer all your questions and recommend a treatment if you are not sure what to do. I loved the fact that even though Meraki is in the middle of the city’s bustle and hustle, the inside is quiet and serene.

What’s missing: Toilet facilities: I didn’t enjoy that halfway through the treatment I had to get fully dressed and walk outside to the toilet passing a busy strip.



* Visit Meraki Aesthetic at merakicapetown.co.za



