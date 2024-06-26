Miss South Africa partners with Retail Insight to elevate brand and empower women

The Miss South Africa Organisation has announced an exciting partnership with Retail Insight, a leading below-the-line marketing agency known for its strategic marketing initiatives and national footprint across formal and informal markets. Established in 2010, Retail Insight specialises in crafting impactful activations and generating valuable consumer insights to help businesses achieve their unique marketing goals.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Retail Insight's commitment to empowering women through business development. "Retail Insight is renowned for its dedication to uplifting women, which aligns perfectly with our mission at Miss South Africa to nurture future women leaders in our country. This partnership is a natural fit with our brand," she stated. Dale Baggott, marketing executive for Retail Insight, echoed Weil's sentiments, emphasising the synergy between the two organisations.

"Our sponsorship of Miss South Africa allows us to expand our brand presence and introduce innovative concepts to a broader audience," Baggott explained. She noted Retail Insight's strong reputation in the corporate sector and extensive operational expertise across diverse market segments. "We employ a regionalised approach to market execution, ensuring that we effectively connect consumers with brands at a grassroots level," she added. The collaboration between Miss South Africa and Retail Insight promises to bring fresh perspectives and innovative marketing strategies to the forefront, aiming to inspire and empower women while enhancing brand visibility and engagement across South Africa.