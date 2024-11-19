Miss Universe 2023: Elon Musk's remarks fuel controversy and discussion

On Saturday, November 16, Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe at the prestigious event in Mexico. While many congratulated her, some people have turned her win into a racial, sexist contest.

It started when Elon Musk posted a screen shot that stated how the internet was stunned after “an attractive biological female human of healthy weight” won Miss Universe. That statement alone sounded problematic because it had negative connotations about the previous winners. Others went as far as saying that they were happy that a blonde woman won, which proved that Donald Trump was back in power.

“Miss Denmark is the new Miss Universe. Probably the first blonde, blue-eyed white girl to win in ages. And she doesn’t have a dong. It’s the Trump Effect,” said @stillgray. Newly crowned Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig. Picture: Instagram. Another X user, @EvaVlaar, said: “Wow. An actual European, blonde, blue-eyed woman won Miss Universe. That’s legal again? The tides are truly turning.” Many people called out such snide comments and condemned Trump supporters and Musk’s fans for being daft.

“Who cares about the colour of their hair, eyes, and skin? The whole point of a beauty pageant is to judge a person's beauty. Not their racial purity,” said @CdnPat2024. What others could not ignore from Musk’s post - along with other negative comments - was that it was an attempt to discredit the previous winners but also undermined transgender women, who, by the way, are allowed to participate in such competitions. “No transwoman has ever won, and only a handful have entered since last year so is he calling the previous winners unhealthy and ugly?