Mzansi wishes Mia le Roux well as she prepares to be a voice of the excluded at Miss Universe 2024

All roads lead to Mexico this November and reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux prepares to represent Mzansi at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Mexico City on Saturday, November 16. The outfits are ready, the flights have been booked and what’s left is for our queen to head off and show the world what South Africa is made of.

To wish Le Roux well on her journey, the Miss South Africa organisation hosted a farewell party, which was attended by her parents Schalk and Liesel. At the farewell party at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, it was announced that the beauty queen would wear outfits designed by AFI (African Fashion International) Atelier designers. Mia le Roux looking stunning in a dress by AFI Atelier designers. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep. Unlike the previous years, the national costumes were not revealed because they wanted them to be a surprise when she walkedthe stage in Mexico.

“AFI Atelier's wardrobe for Mia at Miss Universe showcases our core values of innovation, excellence and a passion for craftsmanship. “Through this synergy we are reinforcing our dedication to empowering women while shining a spotlight on Africa's rising influence in global fashion, of which Miss Universe is a great platform for both,” explained Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the founder of AFI. While she is excited to wear South African designers on the global stage, Le Roux wants to use the Miss Universe platform to shape the world by advocating for marginalised communities and giving them a voice.

“I try to view this as the opportunity and experience of a lifetime where my voice can be heard and I can hopefully help to shine a light upon the blind spots of our world while carrying my beautiful country within my heart. “I believe my advantage is that I have a powerful story that needs to be heard. “Someone once said that I did well with Miss South Africa because of the struggle I represented. But I say I did well because of the victory I represent and I believe that is my advantage,” she said

“My parents were unsure if I would ever speak, but now I am using that very same voice to be heard like never before. I am speaking for every excluded individual out there with the goal of bringing a future of hope and opportunity to them. I am going to do my best to make them, and all South Africans proud.” Mia le Roux wants to use the Miss Universe platform to advocate for the marginalised communities. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep. Her supporters are happy for her and wish her well on the journey to Miss Universe. “Absolutely beautiful!! Good luck my beautiful friend you are going to absolutely smash Miss universe,” said Meagan Shehab.

Le Roux has also launched “The Mia le Roux Movement,” a platform dedicated to advocating for the estimated 4 million hearing-impaired individuals in South Africa and raising awareness about all forms of exclusion. “From raising funds for life-changing cochlear implants to advocating for closed captions on national broadcasts, @mialerouxx’s mission is to break barriers for all who are excluded. Whether by ability, poverty, gender, or location,” reads a statement from the organisation. If Le Roux wins, she will take over from Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios who will crown her successor at the finale on November 16.