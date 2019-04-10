This week, hundreds of designers, artists and media from all corners of the world descend onto Europe’s soulful design hub that is Milan. SA’s favourite TV and radio darling, Pearl Modiadie is on the ground as part of a media tour to enjoy the immersive experience that Milan Design Week (#MDW2019) has to offer.

Pearl Modiadie slaying in Milan. (Supplied)

From April 8 – 14, the Italian city centre transforms into a creative hub that witnesses product launches, emerging trends, which this year is themed around health and wellbeing, bringing the outdoors indoors and creating closer human interaction. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

“I feel so fortunate to be at Milan Design Week, what an incredible experience so far,” said Modiadie. “Besides all the amazing people I am meeting, the experience at IQOS World today was mind-blowing.”

“Visual illusionist, Alex Chinneck presented his latest provoking installation – IQOS World, a project concerned with the current state of the environment, inspired by IQOS, the smoke free latest technology by PMI.”