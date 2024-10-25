ONEOFEACH wins two prestigious awards at the V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards

South African fashion and homeware brand ONEOFEACH walked away with two prestigious awards at the V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards. The V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards is a ceremony that recognises brands that embody the Waterfront's core values of excellence in commercial practices, the spirit of ubuntu and sustainability.

ONEOFEACH received the Empowerment Impact Award and the Global Brand Ambassador of the Year Award. The brand is known for uniquely using beadwork, weaving and printing- translating the art to modern South African, Zimbabwean and Botswanan patterns onto its products, bringing relevance to traditional art and design. The ONEOFEACH team at their studio in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied. Promoting women’s empowerment through its African Academy of Fashion also made the brand the best contender for the awards.

“In essence, being an ambassador for African design and identities is about honouring our roots, fostering innovation, and paving the way for a future where African narratives are celebrated and valued worldwide,” said Tambari Chirume, co-founder of ONEOFEACH. “By nurturing the next generation of leaders, we promote diverse perspectives to challenge existing norms and drive social change. “Ultimately, by investing in the youth, we are not just shaping the future of individual lives but also laying the foundation for a prosperous, inclusive, and dynamic South Africa that can compete on the global stage.”