Actress and Goodwill Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha. (Picture: Instagram)

Last night South African celebs gathered at the Alice & Fifth in Sandton for the 15th E! Africa Pop Culture Awards. Big winners on the evening included TV presenter and businesswoman Bonang Matheba who received the awards for E! Africa Ultimate Pop Culture Icon Award.

Cape Town blogger Aisha Baker (BakedOnline) received E! Africa’s Pop Culture Award for Social Media.

On the fashion side, designer Gert Johan Coetzee, whose designs have graced many red carpets, won the award for E! Africa Pop Culture Award for Fashion.

Actress and Goodwill Ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha, said she felt honored to receive the Award Winner for Philanthropy which recognized her hard work.

It came to no surprise that the Pop Culture Award for Music went DJ Black Coffee.

As much as the stars shone brightly on stage, they sparkled on the red carpet.

When I say sparkle I MEAN sparkle. There were so many sequins on the red carpet it was hard to miss all the shimmer.

I was happy to see so many celebs actually get it right, with only a few cringe moments here and there.

The cringy outfit award definitely goes to YouTuber, Thulasizwe Dambuza known as Lasizwe. I dare you to scroll to the end to get a look.

Here's a look at who wore what:

And here's the outfit that made me cringe. Unfortunately, he's photographed with the lovely Jessica Nkosi.







