Priyanka Chopra celebrated the last of her single days with friends in Amsterdam. (Picture: Instagram)

The 36-year-old actress- who is marrying Nick Jonas, 26, in December - celebrated the last of her single days with friends in Amsterdam and braved the cold on a canal boat in a long feathered white jumper paired with just white thigh-high socks, snakeskin knee-length boots, and a camel coat. The 'Quantico' star finished her look with a baby blue purse and oversized sunglasses, she captioned the snap: "Setting sail... #bachelorette#Squad"(sic).

Priyanka was flooded with comments from fans who loved her bachelorette look.

One user said: "Can't believe she pulled off this outfit, she looks amazing! Congratulations to you and Nick!" (sic)

Another wrote: "Looking so pretty...beautiful...that overcoat...classy one!!!"

The 'Baywatch' star posted another snap of herself and pals - including 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick's brother Joe - standing on the boat and smiling.

Priyanka also found the time for an outfit change during the celebration day, as she also shared photos of herself in a checked skirt and bright sweater, accessories with a 'bride-to-be' sash and tiara.

Ahead of her bachelorette party in Europe, the actress celebrated with a bridal shower in New York City last weekend.

Priyanka's close friends Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia threw the party, and the likes of Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong'o, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle and their daughter Alena were in attendance at the intimate bash held at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York.