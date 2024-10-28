Rising star TeKayha Sukuram opens up about modelling journey and acting ambitions

At just 22 years old, TeKayha Anastasia Sukuram is a talented beauty with a passion for change. Residing in Durban, she wears many hats: actress, dancer, model and philanthropist. Describing herself as “a confident changemaker and dream chaser,” Sukuram embodies the essence of youthful determination.

“I am a ‘look at the glass half full’ type of person, and I believe in going out into the world and creating your own opportunities,” she shared in an exclusive interview with Independent Media Lifestyle. TeKayha Anastasia Sukuram is a young woman making strides in modelling and film. Picture: Supplied Not only is Sukuram the reigning Zee TV Miss India South Africa 2023 but she is also laying the groundwork for her own brand. Her journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age, with aspirations of acting that were nurtured in a supportive family environment.

“I had a very happy and loving childhood. My younger brother and I grew up always having the support of our parents in whatever we did,” she reminisced. Her passion for modelling started when she participated in a showcase that led to her representing South Africa at the world's largest model convention in New York City. “This experience played a major role in taking my career to the next level, not just with modelling, but with acting and dancing as well,” Sukuram explained.

This opportunity opened many doors for her, particularly in pageantry, where she now leverages her platform to advocate for various social causes through her non-profit organisation, The Changemakers. TeKayha Anastasia Sukuram is a young woman making strides in modelling and film. Picture: Supplied In a nod to strong women role models, Sukuram cites Priyanka Chopra as a significant influence. “Not only is she successful in the fields of cinema, pageantry, and modelling, but she also does a lot of philanthropic work. Priyanka is someone that I aspire to be like,” she said, recognising the multifaceted nature of Chopra's career across Bollywood and Hollywood.

Last month, Sukuram’s international journey took her to the United States, where she proudly represented South Africa at the Miss India Worldwide Pageant. She described the experience as “memorable and a privilege”, having been placed in the top five while winning the title of Miss Bollywood Worldwide. “It was an opportunity of a lifetime – the friendships forged, the growth, and the chance to represent my country on such a grand stage was priceless,” she reflected.