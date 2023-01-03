Shocker! A man with a hand hanging around his neck sets twitter ablaze

Social media can shock you. Every day, we are bombarded with things that we never knew existed. Twitter user @QwinDido posted a picture of a man with a hand hanging on his neck and wrote: “So? This man walks around freely in public with a dried human hand hanging around his neck, and everyone is okay with it???”

So? This man walks around freely in public with a dried human hand hanging around his neck and everyone is okay with it???😑😏 pic.twitter.com/WmzUXh08Ou — Quinn Xee (@QwinDido) January 2, 2023 However, if you look closely, it looks like a monkey's hand, and the beads used to hang it look like the sangoma’s (traditional healer) beads. One Twitter user @mthobisi_biggy said it’s common for sangoma’s to wear monkey hands. “I visited a place called Letlabile in Brits, I saw many Sangomas, and all of them had a Monkey hand. This is crazy yazi.”

Others were arguing in the comment section about whether it was a monkey or a human hand. Some were even scared to say something because of how serious the man in the picture looks. “Angifuni noku comment (I don’t want to comment). My children are still young,” said @Mpumiln. It is common for traditional healers to wear cow skin, leopard skin, goat skin, etc. But I’ve never seen one wearing a hand before, let alone as a necklace.

