Stadio School of Fashion to host annual fashion show celebrating student creativity

Stadio School of Fashion, one of the best in the country, is hosting its annual student fashion show later this month. Every year, Stadio gives its students a platform by hosting an annual fashion show where aspiring designers show their creations to the media, fashion buyers, critics and the general public.

“Our annual showcase is always a showstopper that shines a spotlight on the creativity and talent of our fashion students,” said Maryne Steenekamp, head of Stadio School of Fashion. “This isn’t just a fashion show; it’s a tribute to the talent, creativity, and evolution of South African fashion — past, present and future.” The fashion show will feature six different themes to make sure all the students get an equal spotlight, including the first years.

“This year’s themes reflect an exciting array of concepts that are innovative but also deeply connected to the current socio-environmental landscape,” said Steenekamp. Sustainable garment made by the Stadio School of Fashion students. Picture: Instagram. Below are all the themes to look out for at this year’s Stadio annual student fashion show. Grow: A nature-inspired collection by the Higher Certificate in Fashion Design students, featuring organic elements, soft silhouettes and eco-conscious techniques.

Smart stripes and the shirt dress: A contemporary twist on the classic shirt dress, by the first-year diploma students, incorporating upcycled materials and designed for modern office wear. Future utility: Envisioning a resilient future post-catastrophe, this collection by first-year BA in Fashion Design students merges functionality with innovative designs. Retro luxe: An elegant winter collection by second-year diploma students that blends traditional craftsmanship with retro aesthetics for Mr Slimfit.