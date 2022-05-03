Sure, we might still be enjoying a few warm and sunny days right now but those will rapidly become few and far between as winter slowly starts to set in.

There’s already a chill in the air when you step out in the morning and you’ve most likely taken your favourite comfy fluffy gown out from the back of your wardrobe because, let’s face it, the time for summer PJs are over.

The IOL Fashion Winter 2022 magazine is crammed with style and beauty tips to help you live your best life this season

Two years ago we experienced winter in a new way. Leaving home wasn’t an option and nor was getting out of your sleepwear. At the peak of the pandemic, winter fashion took a back seat as warmth and comfort were all that mattered. Hence the rise of loungewear.

Winter is inevitable but it doesn’t mean we have to give up on your summer wardrobe yet.