The Make-up inspired by the #GameofThrones

Winter is creeping in on the Seven Kingdoms, so it’s time to prepare yourself for battle with the full range of Game of Thrones inspired beauty products by Urban Decay. Launching online on Sunday and in stores on May 2, the limited edition includes palettes, lip shades and brushes, inspired by your favourite places and female characters.

Whether you are loyal to the House Targaryen, House Lannister, or House Stark - or even the White Walkers, recreate a look from your favourite powerful GOT woman. The eyeshadow palette comes in 20 shades, each one representing the intensity and diversity of Westeros’ characters.

URBAN DECAY GAME OF THRONES HIGHLIGHTER PALETTE (R600) :

Give your skin a glow that will light up the Seven Kingdoms. The Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette in Drogon (frosted pink), Viserion (metallic golden nude), and Rhaegal (metallic bronze). Use them individually or layer to create a new shade. The lightweight formula blends seamlessly and lasts up to eight hours.





JON SNOW LONGCLAW BRUSH (R400):

Inspired by the storied Valyrian steel sword, Jon Snow’s Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brush is magic when it comes to laying down and blending eye-shadow. Make this pro-quality, cruelty-free brush your weapon of choice.





EYE PENCIL ARM SWATCHES EYE PENCIL: (R220):

Nothing will prepare you for a long battle better than this waterproof 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil. It’s available in shades: Lannister Gold (metallic gold), Winterfell Snow (iridescent white), Dragon Smoke (smoky holographic black), and The Night King (shimmery dark teal). Each goes on creamy and ultra-soft, then dries down for colour that won’t budge.

THE URBAN DECAY | GAME OF THRONES EYESHADOW PALETTE (R,1250):

Wear your GOT alliance on your face: House Targaryen (jeweltone shimmers), House Lannister, (regal metallic mattes and shimmers), House Stark (smoky mattes and neutral shimmers), and the White Walkers (cool, icy shimmers). Sweep any colour on straight from the pan or switch up your look with one of the four holographic transformer shades.

* Shop the GOT collection online at www.urbandecay.co.za