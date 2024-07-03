These Cape beauties are on a mission to become the next Miss South Africa

With the top 16 of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant already revealed, we take a look at who our contestants are, where they come from, what they do and what inspired them into entering the competition. Representing the Cape provinces are 28-year-old Mia Le Roux from Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape and Nolene Spinks, 23, from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Mia is a model, marketing manager and part time Bcom marketing student. When she was just a few months old, she was diagnosed with profound hearing loss. She is challenging preconceived notions on what it means to be beautiful and smart. Mia is all about confidence, resilience, dedication and kindness. In her entree video to become the next Miss South Africa, Mia said: “The reason why I have decided to enter for Miss SA 2024 is because I have already noticed that they have made great strides towards inclusivity and redefining what beauty means.”

Mia also wants to advocate for a culture where there is inclusivity, acceptance and a sense of belonging for everyone. Nolene is a preschool teacher and singer who recently launched her first solo single called Hou Bene Hou. She dreams big, works hard and rests a little. She says her goal is to not only live but to live boldly, giving hope to others and helping where she can.

“I am an artist, I stand for the art”, as she mentioned in her entree video. She also shared that she would love to fill the gap in the entertainment industry in South Africa as she moved away from home at the age of 20 to pursue her dreams. The Miss SA pageant is more than beauty and fashion, the crown chasers are advocates for change, they are all about redefining beauty standards, overcoming challenges and highlighting self love and self care. Their journey on the pageant is one to look out for!