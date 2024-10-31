Vote for Mia Le Roux: South Africa's hope for the Miss Universe title

Miss South Africa 2024 Mia Le Roux is in Mexico for the 73rd Miss Universe and she needs your help. For her to make it to the top thirty, she will need public votes.

It is up to South Africans to rally behind her and vote for her as she takes on Miss Universe, showcasing South Africa’s cultural heritage, the beauty of the flora and fauna, its magnificent beaches and mountains and the generosity that lives amongst its people who are committed to Ubuntu. As per the pageant requirements, each contestant must have an advocacy campaign as part of Miss Universe's Voice for Change initiative. Le Roux will present her Mia le Roux Movement, an initiative that advocates for the estimated 4 million deaf individuals in South Africa and raises awareness about all forms of exclusion.

She also aims to advocate for human rights for everyone (as outlined in the UN Sustainable Development Goal 10, which aims to empower and promote the social, economic, and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, or disability.) “One of my key goals will be to work with South Africa’s national broadcaster to get them to introduce closed captions during news bulletins. Small things that take a little effort make an enormous difference to us. “The Mia le Roux Movement aims to host specialised training workshops where corporate leaders meet with expert representatives from various marginalised communities,” she said.