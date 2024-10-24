WATCH: DBN Gogo unveils bold new head tattoo

Everyone knows her as a stylish lady who lays wigs so well. But what many don’t know is that beneath DBN Gogo’s wigs lies a bald head. The Amapiano star recently got a new tattoo and it’s on her head. Her tattoo artist Larnelle Pienaar shared a video on social media, showing the whole process.

By the look of things, the tattoo is not yet complete, and Gogo still has to go for another session after the first part has healed. “Look what you’ve done. Thank you again. Cannot wait to complete it,” commented Gogo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professional South African Tattoo Artist (@larnelle.art) As an artist, Gogo has several tattoos on her body but getting one on her head was bold because not many people are as brave. It is safe to say that she was inspired by Shy Shen, a character played by Noémie Lenoir, who had a head tattoo under her wig. In other news, Gogo, who is currently in Amsterdam with Uncle Waffles, recently dropped a new song “Sweet Sounds” with J Slazy, Ghost & Mosixty & Ofentse Moses Sebula.

“Allow us to kickstart your day with some harmonious sounds that aren't too harsh on the ears, but rather easy-going and guaranteed to enhance your mood, setting you up for a beautiful, bright day ahead,” she said when they released the song on October 11. Speaking of songs, we all know that Fridays are for new music, and set to drop on October 25 is Babalwa M. Titled “Candour”, Babalwa’s new song is about heartbreak and being deceived by a lover. Fans say it was directed to Kelvin Momo after their breakup rumours.