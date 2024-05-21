WATCH: Everything you need to know about the liquid nose job that’s all over TikTok

If you've ever thought about having a rhinoplasty but aren't keen on permanent surgery, there's a popular non-invasive option trending on TikTok. It's called a liquid nose job, using hyaluronic acid fillers to achieve the results of a nose job without surgery and with minimal recovery time.

What is a liquid nose job? A liquid rhinoplasty, or nose filler, is a quick and convenient way to enhance the shape and appearance of your nose without surgery. This non-invasive procedure uses fillers to reshape the nose, making it appear straighter and more symmetrical in just minutes.

To smooth out bumps, a doctor injects filler into the area around the nose, the tip for a lifted effect, and, if desired, the bridge of the nose. There’s also the option to add a neuromodulator like Botox at the base of the nose to relax the muscle that pulls the nose down when you smile. The entire process takes about 10 to 15 minutes, and the results are immediate.

Who is a good candidate for a liquid nose job? Ideal candidates for a non-surgical nose job are those looking to improve their side profile by smoothing out a dorsal bump. This procedure can also make the tip of the nose appear higher and enhance symmetry. However, a liquid nose job does not narrow the nasal tip, reduce the width of the nose, or actually lift it. It also cannot address internal structural issues like a deviated septum or breathing problems. If you seek a complete transformation of your nose’s shape and size, a liquid nose job might not be suitable. How long does a liquid nose job last? The effects of nose fillers can last between nine months and two years, depending on the type of filler used during the treatment.