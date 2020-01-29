Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is finally coming back home to South Africa on her Homecoming Tour taking place from 8 to 15 February 2020.

In a video shared on the Miss South Africa Twitter page, Tunzi is seen donning a Biji - La Maison de Couture fringing dress, her signature hair cut and of course, the 'Power of Unity' crown which was made by Mouawad, a  luxury jewellery company in Dubai.  

Tunzi is the first Miss Universe to rock the new crown. She was also the first Miss SA to wear the Buhle crown, which is now worn by her successor , Sasha-Lee Olivier. 

Tweeps are overjoyed to have Miss Universe back in the country and hopefully she gets some Aromat while she's here. 

Her announcement came after her fans on Twitter stated that they missed her and she must come back, or better yet, take the whole of South Africa to New York. 